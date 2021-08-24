TikTok Users Are Obsessed With a Decorative Ghost Rug You Can Buy at T.J. MaxxBy Joseph Allen
Aug. 24 2021, Updated 10:02 a.m. ET
Thanks to social media, every day products can now vanish off of shelves in an instant. That usually happens when a product begins to go viral thanks to a recommendation from just a handful of influential users. Regardless of the reasons, though, once a product goes viral, it can be hard to track it down. Now, a certain ghost rug has become scarce after the rug went viral on TikTok.
What is the ghost rug on TikTok?
Although you may read "ghost rug" and think that the rug is in some way haunted or otherwise unique, the rug is just a particularly cool piece of decor for people obsessed with the Halloween season. The rug features a black backdrop and white ghosts all over it complete with black eyeholes. It's a runner, and is 20" x 60". The rug has become so popular on TikTok that it's become almost impossible to find one in a store.
Where can you buy the viral ghost rug?
The ghost rug is sold by Home Goods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls. The rug is now hard to find in any stores, and is being resold online for prices that far exceed the $25 that it originally went for.
"Spooky babes don’t want boys, spooky babes want the ghost rug from Marshalls," one user wrote on Twitter.
“I am going to riot if I don’t find this gd ghost rug from Marshalls," another added.
"Really hate TikTok sometimes because they make something popular and now you can’t find it anywhere," a third user added in a tweet. "Then resellers sell it 5x the worth. I just want my ghost rug.”
Clearly, the rug is not as widely available as it once was now that it's gone viral online.
How can you get your hands on a ghost rug?
There's no foolproof way to get the ghost rug now that it's gone viral. All you can do now is hope that your local Home Goods or TJ Maxx is still carrying the rug, and hasn't yet been sold out. You can also check third-party sellers like eBay to see if the rug is for sale there, although the price you'll pay online is likely to be quite a bit higher than what you would pay if you bought it directly from a store.
Even if you can't find the exact ghost rug that is now going viral on TikTok, there's definitely plenty of alternative spooky decor that you can choose from as you prepare for the Halloween season. The ghost rug that everyone's buying may be pretty cool, but it's definitely not the only game in town.
In recent years, Halloween has become almost as popular as Christmas, and that means there's been a boom in the amount of decoration merchandise available for purchase. Now that you can buy many of these decorative items online, there are tons of options to choose from. Not everyone can buy the ghost rug, but everyone can decorate for Halloween however they want to.