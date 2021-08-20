Getting Verified on TikTok Is Harder Than You Think

More and more people are making their living through social media, and platforms like TikTok make it easier than ever to go from zero to influencer almost overnight. Charli D'Amelio had tens of millions of followers within the first few months of her account, and with the TikTok Creator Fund, users can even receive payment for the views they get.

But in the realm of influencers, what sets you above the rest is having a verified account — but how do you get verified on TikTok?