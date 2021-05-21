Twitter Reveals How They Give out Blue Check Marks

"Clout" is a word that gets tossed around a lot on social media and means different things to different people. To some, it refers to someone interacting with or referencing a known celebrity or public figure in order to get their own name out by association. To others, it means a ton of followers and likes.

And then there are those who just want that sweet blue check mark next to their social media profiles. So it's only natural that tons of people are trying to figure out how to get verified on Twitter.