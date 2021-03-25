Chrissy Teigen Actually Left Twitter — but Why Did She Delete Her Account?

Plenty of celebrities use social media to connect with their fans, but few utilized Twitter in the same way Chrissy Teigen had for years. She used it as everyday people do: to share her thoughts on different TV shows, comment on the state of politics, and share funny anecdotes about her kids.

For all intents and purposes, Chrissy was all of us when she posted on Twitter. Except, of course, for being ridiculously famous and married to John Legend.