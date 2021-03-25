Chrissy Teigen Actually Left Twitter — but Why Did She Delete Her Account?By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 25 2021, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Plenty of celebrities use social media to connect with their fans, but few utilized Twitter in the same way Chrissy Teigen had for years. She used it as everyday people do: to share her thoughts on different TV shows, comment on the state of politics, and share funny anecdotes about her kids.
For all intents and purposes, Chrissy was all of us when she posted on Twitter. Except, of course, for being ridiculously famous and married to John Legend.
So when she sent out a flurry of final tweets and announced that she was leaving the platform for good, it sent a wave of confusion among her most dedicated followers and fans. She had survived backlash from her critics thus far, so what had finally happened to make her pull the plug on her Twitter account?
Fans want to know why Chrissy Teigen left Twitter.
In her final tweets, Chrissy explained, "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."
She also wrote that Twitter changed her into someone she isn't and that she had to leave for herself, despite leaving her fans in the process.
"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for," she said in another tweet that has become unavailable since Chrissy deleted her account. "And a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"
Chrissy said in other tweets that she had become unable to "block out the negativity" and that she had dealt with so much backlash from people on Twitter over the years that it had gotten to be too much. While she didn't reveal one isolated incident that led to her leaving Twitter, it appears that all of the built-up negativity was enough to turn her off the platform for good.
Some of Chrissy Teigen's tweets are legendary (no pun intended, John Legend).
Even though her account is gone, the screenshots that float around the internet will always remind people of Chrissy's hilarious and viral posts from over the years.
There was the time she tweeted about her fingers being stained with Fun Dip candy the night before the Grammys, and the time she called out Ivanka Trump on the platform. All in all, Chrissy's tweets will certainly be missed.
Courtney Stodden accused Chrissy Teigen of cyberbullying.
Although Chrissy didn't cite model Courtney Stodden's cyberbullying claims as a reason for her leaving Twitter, some people have speculated that they have contributed to her decision. In April 2020, Courtney revealed on Instagram that celebrities had slut-shamed and bullied her when she was just a teenager.
One of these celebrities, according to Courtney, was Chrissy. Courtney even shared tweets she received as a teenager, in which it appeared Chrissy had written things like, "What drugs are you on" and "I Hate you."
At the time, Chrissy hadn't publicly responded to the cyberbullying claims, but they may have been part of the "negativity" that led to Chrissy leaving Twitter.