These Pumpkin-Carving TikTok Hacks Will Help You Create a ~Boo-tiful~ Masterpiece for Halloween

The spooky season is officially upon us, which means it's time to break out your favorite flannel shirts, boots, and fall decorations. But don't simply buy all of your hauntingly good decor this Halloween . Head to your local market or farm and pick a nice big pumpkin that you and your loved ones can carve together.

So, while you're sipping on a pumpkin spice latte and watching your favorite Halloween movie (Hocus Pocus, anyone?), scroll through our handy list of TikTok pumpkin-carving hacks that will help you create your upcoming masterpiece.

While carving pumpkins is a fun activity, it can also be a bit of a pain. Seriously, cutting through pumpkins is no easy task! Luckily, TikTok users are sharing their go-to hacks that can help you perfect your Halloween decoration. Whether you want to carve an intricate picture onto your pumpkin or just give your wrists a break this season, these TikTok tips are super helpful.

Check out these four pumpkin-carving hacks, courtesy of TikTok.

1. Wash & clean your pumpkins. Be sure to wash your pumpkins with soap and water. When carving a pumpkin, dirt and bacteria will make your creation more susceptible to rotting. Plus, who doesn't want to start with a nice smooth surface, free of dirt granules? If your pumpkin is going to be left outside, be sure to spray it with a bleach mixture to preserve it.

2. Get rid of your pumpkin-carving kit. Instead of struggling to scoop out the sides of your pumpkin with an ice cream scoop or using the tools in that $10 carving kit you bought at the local store, grab a drill and a beater from an electric mixer. Attach the two together and use your new device to easily scrape the guts off of the walls of the pumpkin. Seriously, this tip from @brandon.hardy.art will totally save your wrists.

The user's TikTok also recommends using a jigsaw blade instead of a carving knife to carve through the outside of your pumpkin. "You don't need to run it at full speed, it's going to cut through the pumpkin like it's nothing," the user says.

3. Carve any image onto your pumpkin. Want to upgrade your pumpkin this season? Are you bad at drawing? Well, this TikTok user reveals how you can get any image onto your pumpkin. Simply print out the image and tape it on the pumpkin. Then, grab push pins and punch holes into it, tracing every line. Though it takes a bit of time if you have an intricate picture, you can now easily carve your masterpiece.