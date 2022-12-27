Mel B's Relationship History Is as Long and Storied as Her Music Career

Back in 1996, Mel B dated English singer and television personality Peter Andre for nine months. The singer would reportedly fly Peter out to spend quality time with her on tour, but it all ended rather badly (and quickly).

"I really liked Mel but she broke my heart. She treated me like I'd treated other women in the past and she made me grow up," Peter told Piers Morgan in 2011, per Mirror. Indeed, Mel B was not only seeing Peter, as there was another man in the picture at the time.