Emma Bunton and Her Husband Split Up Twice Before They Finally Got Married

Emma and Mel B. are playing an important game in Season 4 that involves them sharing a profile to fool the other players into believing someone else is, in fact, the Spice Girls. If they can fool the other players long enough, then Emma and Mel B. will increase the prize fund from $100,000 to $150,000 for the rest of the contestants.

It's all very exciting for viewers. But outside of the show, both Spice Girls have plenty going on.