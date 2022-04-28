'The Circle' Season 4: Meet the CastBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 28 2022, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
The first three seasons of The Circle on Netflix were a huge hit with audiences. The social media–based reality show is somewhat of a popularity contest ... with a twist. If you’re participating in a game like The Circle, you’re allowed to play as a catfish or play as yourself.
You’re able to create friendships and flirtations with people in the game, even though you’re not sure who’s actually telling the truth. Netflix releases new episodes of the show weekly instead of dropping the entire season on the streaming platform at once.
Here’s what viewers should know about Season 4's cast.
Michelle Buteau is the main cast member of 'The Circle' Season 4 as the host.
Netflix producers are absolutely brilliant for bringing Michelle Buteau back to host the fourth season of The Circle. She did an amazing job hosting the first three seasons with her funny jokes and witty banter. Interestingly enough, she doesn’t get to interact with any of the contestants until the finale/reunion episodes.
She does get to see video footage of what everyone is experiencing throughout the social experiment before the show comes to an end. Without seeing that footage, it would be tough to come up with such hilarious dialogue!
Who else is in the cast of 'The Circle' Season 4?
Based on the trailer that’s been released from Netflix, there’s a lot to look forward to! Season 4 of The Circle is going to be filled with tons of exciting moments and laughs. In terms of cast members, fans can expect to see nine new faces.
In the photo above starting with the top row, Yu-Ling Wu will be playing as herself, Josh Brubaker will be playing as a catfish named Bru, and Crissa Jackson will be playing as herself.
The second row of faces showcases Alex Brizard playing as a catfish named Nathan, Alyssa Ljubicich playing as herself, and John Franklin playing as a catfish named Carol.
Lastly, there will also be Rachel Evans playing as herself, Parker Abbott playing as a catfish named Paul, and Frank Grimsley playing as himself.
In total, there are four catfish characters to watch out for!
Here’s what else fans should know about 'The Circle' Season 4.
One of the most important rules in The Circle is that players must rate each other through a popularity-based ranking process. This practice will still be in place when it comes time for contestants to be labeled “influencers" in the group during Season 4. Influencers have the power to decide who is going to be eliminated next.
Upon getting eliminated, true identities get revealed to the other players in the game! In the first three seasons of The Circle, the winners each ultimately took home amazing cash prizes. According to Collider, whoever wins The Circle Season 4 will be taking home a whopping $150,000 to spend however they want.
The Circle Season 4 premieres on May 4, 2022, on Netflix. Batches of four episodes will be released weekly with the finale airing on May 25.