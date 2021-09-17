Sparks Flew Between Calvin and Kai on 'The Circle' Season 3 — Are They Dating?

This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Circle.

On most reality TV competition programs, viewers can expect to see cunning gameplay, alliances, and showmances play out. When the contestants develop feelings for one another, it can complicate the way that they progress in the game.

Though the players on The Circle don't get to see one another face-to-face very often (and some are using catfish profiles), bonds do form — either platonically, or romantically.