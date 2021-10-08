Where Is the Cast of 'The Circle' Season 3 Now?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 8 2021, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
The third season of The Circle has come to an end with one of the fan favorites winning the $100,000 prize. Every season of this show has been fun to watch so far, but the third season was especially binge-worthy. Here’s what the cast of The Circle Season 3 is up to now.
James is thriving with his $100,000 prize.
James Jefferson broke records on The Circle by being the first-ever contestant to win without having been part of the starting lineup. He joined later than the other cast members and walked away with the huge cash prize at the end. He played a good game and deserved the win. He's living it up with his girlfriend and posting fun videos to his TikTok all the time.
Kai is starring in a new series.
Kai was considered a fierce competitor since she knew how to play the game well on The Circle. These days she’s starring in her own IGTV series called On the Couch with Kai where she answers questions about her time on the hit reality show and opens up about some of her own personal life. Something you might not know about her is that she’s a singer-songwriter.
Nick actually started playing the drums.
On The Circle Season 3, Nick played himself in the game but added a random note that he was a drummer instead of an MIT graduate. It appears that in real life, he’s decided to really pick up on the drumming hobby to match his online persona a little better. He’s currently residing in Austin, Texas.
Matthew is modeling and working as a personal trainer.
Matthew entered the game as a catfish using pictures of his good friend Ashley. He had just about everyone fooled! These days, he’s living life as a personal fitness professional and he’s even picked up a few modeling jobs.
Daniel is “booked and busy."
According to Daniel's Instagram bio, he is “booked and busy." He was the youngest cast member to join The Circle Season 3 and played off his innocent looks to get as far as he did before getting the boot. Hanging out with his friends and taking trips to New York City are just some of the things taking up his time.
Ruksana has returned to family life.
Ruksana played the role of the mother figure to many of the people she was up against in The Circle Season 3. It was so easy for her to do that because she’s actually a mom in real life! After finishing up with the show, she returned to her family to continue raising her daughter.
Calvin is still cheffing it up.
Calvin revealed that he works as a private chef during his time on The Circle and these days it seems he’s still busy doing that. He also posted a video of himself hanging out with Kai leading us to believe there might be something going on between these two, even though the cameras are no longer rolling. They haven’t talked about a relationship though, so we’re still waiting for some confirmation!