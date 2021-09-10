Do You Have What It Takes to Be on 'The Circle'? Here's How to Apply

The studio behind The Circle has some previous success with reality shows, although nothing akin to the catfishing and social media deception that comes with The Circle. The studio behind the Netflix smash hit is known as Studio Lambert, and you might recognize them from other famous television shows such as Undercover Bosses, Naked Attraction, Tattoo Fixers, and Body Fixers.

Many of the other Studio Lambert projects are also available for open casting, so if you have any interest in their shows, be sure to check out their Linktree to see if you can snag an audition.

New episodes of The Circle are currently streaming on Netflix on Wednesdays.