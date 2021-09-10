Do You Have What It Takes to Be on 'The Circle'? Here's How to Apply

Do You Have What It Takes to Be on 'The Circle'? Here's How to ApplyBy Anna Garrison
Sep. 10 2021, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Netflix reality show sensation The Circle is rapidly rising to new heights. With French, Brazilian, U.K., and U.S. versions of the hit series, everyone wants to know how to get on the next season of The Circle. For anyone who wants a chance to win $100,000, here's what we know about how to apply for The Circle on Netflix.
How do you get on 'The Circle'? Casting takes place through their website.
Filming for The Circle U.S. took place back-to-back for Seasons 2 and 3, so it wouldn't be surprising if the next few seasons take place back-to-back as well. Casting for the U.K. version of the show has already closed for the 2021 season according to their official casting website, but if you're interested in the U.S. version, you're in luck!
According to their website, casting for The Circle U.S. will be open from now until Oct. 2, 2021. The basic requirements for applying include being over 18 years of age, being a legal resident of the U.S. and/or Canada, and being uninvolved with All 3 Media Group and/or Motion Content Group.
Previous cast members on the show have disclosed that those who make it to the second round of entries are asked for their social media handles, photos of themselves, and an introduction video. Due to the digital nature of these entries, past contestants have also noted it's important to be as expressive as possible and to be "extra" to let your personality shine through.
While it's unclear what exact questions contestants may be asked, it's important for anyone desperate to be on the show to get their applications in as soon as possible. The Circle U.S.'s official Instagram page, @castthecircleus, is also a good place to check for updates (and maybe give a follow?) for those interested in joining the show.
There is a similar Instagram for those interested in joining the U.K. casts of The Circle: @castthecircleuk. For those not in either the U.K. or the U.S., be sure to keep a lookout for similar talent-scouting accounts in your area.
The studio behind 'The Circle' is also behind some of your other favorite reality TV shows.
The studio behind The Circle has some previous success with reality shows, although nothing akin to the catfishing and social media deception that comes with The Circle. The studio behind the Netflix smash hit is known as Studio Lambert, and you might recognize them from other famous television shows such as Undercover Bosses, Naked Attraction, Tattoo Fixers, and Body Fixers.
Many of the other Studio Lambert projects are also available for open casting, so if you have any interest in their shows, be sure to check out their Linktree to see if you can snag an audition.
New episodes of The Circle are currently streaming on Netflix on Wednesdays.