'The Circle' Season 5 Features a Familiar Faces for 'Big Brother' Fans
With The Circle's impending Season 5 premiere date on Dec. 28, we are that much closer to a group of (mostly) new contestants ready to battle it out for popularity. We say mostly, because Shubham Goel joins the cast this season as a returning player. And Brett Robinson, who is from another reality show, is another familiar reality TV star among the contestants.
But who is Brett on The Circle? You might know him from Big Brother 20 back in 2018. On the long-running CBS reality show, Brett was loud, unapologetic, and part of a fierce alliance. We expect more of the same from him on The Circle, but it's also a whole different ball game and he has been off television for a few years now. Maybe he won't find it so easy to slip back into a similar persona.
Who is Brett on 'The Circle'?
For some Big Brother fans, Brett is known for laughing at his crude joke of spelling out "anal lice" during a jumbled word competition, in which he definitely knew what he was doing. Brett was also unafraid to speak his mind on the show. It may be a bit harder for him to get his certain brand of charm to come across to his fellow Circle contestants. However, we can bet on him trying.
Outside of The Circle, Brett has leaned into his social media influencer persona hard. It's not clear if he still works in the cyber security field as he once did, but Brett also has quite a following on Instagram and TikTok. He also sells access to his own 20 minute workouts online, just in case you need more Brett in your life after The Circle.
Brett doesn't appear to be playing as a catfish in 'The Circle' Season 5.
Although there isn't much we know about Season 5 of The Circle just yet, judging by the trailer, it doesn't look like Brett is one of the inevitable catfish we'll see this time around. Again, it may be difficult for him to allow his personality to shine through if he can't actually speak to the other players personally and face-to-face.
However, Brett knew when he agreed to be on the show that The Circle is nothing like Big Brother. It can be a very isolating game, even if he manages to form alliances with other people in the game. Hopefully Brett can find his groove and leave a lasting impression on Circle fans like he did with Big Brother viewers.
How far did Brett get on 'Big Brother'?
When Brett was on Big Brother, he made the right moves and aligned himself with the right people. In the end, though, he left the show in sixth place. That meant he made it to the jury house, but Brett didn't get far enough to be awarded the first or second place prize.
Maybe that'll change for him on The Circle. He just has to figure out how best to play his game first.
Watch The Circle on Netflix.