Meet 'The Circle's Season 5 Cast Full of Catfish and Singles Ready To Play the Game
Someday, it will be nearly impossible for the Netflix reality show The Circle to out-do itself when it comes to twists. But, luckily for us, that day is not today and The Circle's Season 5 cast features all singles for the first time ever. OK, maybe some of them are just pretending to be single, but still.
The Circle isn't a dating show, but Season 5, which premieres on the streaming platform on Dec. 28, may feel like that for some of its cast members this time around. Like other seasons, we have a group of strangers sequestered in their individual apartments.
They communicate with each other through online chats and each week, they vote for the best and worst players. Season 5 features the same format and a brand new batch of contestants.
Brett Robinson
You might recognize Brett from Big Brother 20. He's back on reality TV in The Circle to try and use his winning personality to once again win over some of the other players. Time will tell on how well that goes for him, though.
Brian Clark aka Brittney
Season 5's Brian is playing The Circle as his daughter, Brittney, who is also a single mom. Maybe he hopes to tug at the heartstrings of some of the other players, but we all know that an older person catfishing as a much younger player sometimes doesn't end well.
Billie-Jean Blackett aka Bruno
Billie-Jean is another Season 5 catfish. She's playing the game as a man named Bruno. Outside of the show, Billie-Jean is a model and radio presenter from London.
Chaz Alvarez
On Instagram, Chaz calls himself "the shampoo papi" because of his car detailing business. On the show, Chaz might need to do a little more work to prove he's someone to work with rather than a threat to anyone's game.
Marvin Achi
Nigerian-born Marvin is a chemical engineer, but by looking at him, you might instead guess bodybuilder or professional athlete in the making. His physique will either gain favor among those who are attracted to him or make him an instant target in The Circle. He was also almost on Big Brother 24, but he was replaced at the last minute.
Oliver TwiXt
There's a possibility that you already know Oliver from Season 5 of The Circle. He was in The Ts Madison Experience on WE tv before Netflix came calling. He's also known for sharing social media interviews with America's Next Top Model cast members.
Raven Sutton
Raven, who already had more than 48,000 Instagram followers before Season 5 of The Circle even premiered, is a disability advocate and a deaf performer. She's also the first deaf contestant in the series so far, which makes her something of a trailblazer.
And she's here with her friend, Paris, to help translate for her and support her along the way.
Sam
Sam is a proud Brooklyn native with a selfie game that's on point. And honestly, Sam will need to make sure those selfies are up to snuff if she wants to gain favor among her fellow Circle players right away.
Tasia aka Tamira
Although Tasia is playing The Circle as Tamira, she may accidentally let her own values, which include being proud of her sexuality and her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, slip out. And none of that is a bad thing. Let's just hope she can keep her story straight, whatever it is.
Tom Houghton
Outside of The Circle, Tom is a London-based comedian. He has quite a following, so maybe Billie-Jean, who is also from London, will be familiar with his work. Either way, hopefully his humor helps him gain popularity among his Circle peers.
Xanthi Perdikomatis
Xanthi is a model, so she's no stranger to a solid glamour shot or the right Instagram angles. The only thing she'll have to worry about is whether or not the other players assume she's a catfish.
