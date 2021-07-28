Shubham Has Totally Embraced Social Media After Competing on 'The Circle'

Shubham began the show to prove to himself that his thoughts on social media leaving a negative impact on people is true. But by remaining authentic, Shubham actually made it all the way to the end and made some friends in the process. These days, he keeps busy as a software engineer for iERP Company , which he co-founded.

You can also hire him for $240 per month as a mentor if you happen to be in the same career field. And, ironically, Shubham is Instagram famous and has quite a following on TikTok too.

He regularly uploads TikTok videos for his more than 300,000 followers. His videos range in content related to his time on The Circle to silly comedy sketches. It looks like the guy who wasn't wild about social media at the start of the show has now seen the light, so to speak.