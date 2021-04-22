Are You a Master of Social Media Deception? You Might Want to Apply for 'The Circle'

Though a lot of viewers recognize that it's easy to judge someone else's decisions from a distance, there are still plenty of others who want the opportunity to play the game themselves.

When you watch a reality competition , it's natural to try to imagine how you would do if you were a contestant on the show yourself — from creating strategies, to forming alliances, to participating in eliminations.

Keep reading for everything that you need to know about getting on The Circle.

While the lying, the mind games, and the idea of living in full isolation might not entice most people, those who fancy themselves to be savvy social media stars might want to apply to be on Season 3 .

The hit Netflix series The Circle is all about keeping up appearances on social media, and the players are all aiming to become the "top influencer" to win $100,000.

Casting for those seasons was completed back in the summer of 2020, but there is still hope for those who want the chance to win $100,000.

Those who are interested in applying specifically for Season 3 of The Circle U.S. are most likely out of luck. The show reportedly filmed Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back. Both wrapped back in November of 2020.

As The Circle has grown in popularity, it's become clear that you don't have to win the show in order to reap the financial benefits. Contestants increase their follower count as each season progresses, and they can promote their own businesses, lifestyles, and personalities on the show.

'The Circle' is currently casting for "future seasons."

Though Season 3 of the series is already filmed, there is an open application online for "future seasons" of The Circle. The show hasn't officially been renewed for a fourth season, but it's evident that there are currently loose plans for it to continue. The URL for the casting platform includes "Circle US 4." Submitting the first application is a quick process with minimal information required, which means that there are likely a lot of people who are sending one in.

Source: Netflix

Interested participants must be over the age of 18, and they have to be legal residents of the country they are applying for (or they must "have the right legally to reside" there). Another prerequisite is that they cannot be a current or a former employee of All3media or Motion Content Group. They also cannot be closely related to someone who has worked for either of those companies.

The initial inquiry just asks for people to create an account with their full name, their email, and their password. After the registration is complete, users will get an email that states that most people will not hear back from the show due to the high volume of applicants.

Those who do make it to the next round are then asked for information regarding their social media handles. They are also asked for photos, and for an introduction video. Past contestants have noted that it's important to be "extra" with answers and videos to show a lot of personality.

Source: Netflix

Otherwise, there's a lot of mystery about what exactly the applicants are asked. This might be because the people in casting want to see how potential contestants will do when they are forced to come up with creative answers on the spot. The closing date that is listed on the application is Oct. 2, 2021, but it does note that the date can be pushed forward or back without warning.