'The Circle's Season 1 Cast Has Moved on From the Show — See Them Today

The experimental reality show The Circle on Netflix took the world by storm when it dropped on the streaming platform. Using social media as a means of communication between a group of total strangers who each had the hope of winning the $100,000 prize definitely made for some interesting batches of episodes. And now that Season 2 is on the horizon, we can't help but wonder where our Season 1 favorites ended up.

So, where is The Circle Season 1 cast now?