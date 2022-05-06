How Is the Winner of Netflix's 'The Circle' Chosen? It's All in the Social Media Strategy

Warning: The article contains spoilers for The Circle Season 4, Episode 1.

Let's take a breather from reality dating shows for a moment and focus on a competition series that's all about social media strategy. That's right, The Circle is back for a fourth season on Netflix, and we're already hooked!

The premise of The Circle basically takes a struggle we can already relate to in real life but throws in a huge cash prize to make things interesting. Contestants all move into the same apartment building, but never meet each other face-to-face.