Bru Already Had a Following Before He Was Cast on 'The Circle'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Circle Season 4.

Before The Circle, Season 4 cast member Josh "Bru" Brubaker, known to his fans and followers as Bru, was already slightly famous. Well, compared to his fellow cast members, he is.

One of the players even recognizes Bru's name and face and mentions that Bru has a wide TikTok following, so who is Bru from The Circle?