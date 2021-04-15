Michelle Buteau Returns to Host Season 2 of 'The Circle' on Netflix

Michelle Buteau Returns to Host Season 2 of 'The Circle' on NetflixBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Apr. 15 2021, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Netflix series The Circle is the latest fan-favorite reality show. The reality series, which is based on an English show of the same name, follows a group of contestants who live in the same apartment complex but never actually meet face-to-face. Instead, they communicate via a specially designed social media app while competing for the $100,000 prize.
But while we've been getting to know the contestants for Season 2 already, fans are still curious about the show's host, Michelle Buteau. Don't worry; the hilarious comedian is back to host the second season! Scroll down for everything we know about Michelle.
Who is the host of Netflix's 'The Circle'?
The host of Netflix's The Circle is Michelle Buteau. Michelle is most known as a stand-up comedian, podcast host, and actress.
Some of her most notable acting roles include China, IL, Enlisted, The Tick, Tales of the City, The First Wives Club, Bless the Harts, and many more.
When it comes to TV appearances as herself, she's been on Comedy Knockout, Big Morning Buzz Live, I Love the 2000s, Bethenny, Best Week Ever, and Latino 101, among others.
Where is Michelle Buteau from?
Michelle was born and raised in New Jersey, but she currently lives in the Bronx, N.Y. with her family. She was born to a Haitian father and a Jamaican mother.
How old is Michelle Buteau?
Michelle was born on July 24, 1977, so that makes her 42 years old today.
Is Michelle Buteau married?
Yes. Michelle married her husband, Gijs van der Most, in 2010.
Does Michelle Buteau have kids?
Yes. Michelle is a proud mom to twins, Owen and Hazel, who were born in January 2019 via surrogate.
While speaking with The New York Times, she elaborated on how being a mom has helped her balance everything better. "The good thing about taking care of babies is that now, when I have an hour to get stuff done, I will get it done," she admitted. "Before I was like, I’ll do it next hour."
And luckily for her, her husband is her right-hand man. "After what I call bed, bath, and beyond, which is putting the babies to bed, husband will cook some dinner," she gushed. "If he does salmon, he makes sure the skin is crispy. If he does steak he’ll do it with a butter sauce. If he’s making a salad he’ll put three or four different herbs in the dressing. That’s how you stay married."
How does Michelle Buteau feel about hosting 'The Circle'?
It seems like Michelle truly enjoys hosting The Circle, because she's back for Season 2! We can't imagine a more perfect fit for a host. "It’s sort of like a sassy Big Brother, but no one ever meets each other — with a dollop of Catfish, but not in a negative way," she recently told People. “It’s entertaining but also important.”
Be sure to check out new episodes of The Circle Season 2 exclusively on Netflix starting April 14, 2021.