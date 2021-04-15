Michelle Buteau Returns to Host Season 2 of 'The Circle' on Netflix

Netflix series The Circle is the latest fan-favorite reality show. The reality series, which is based on an English show of the same name, follows a group of contestants who live in the same apartment complex but never actually meet face-to-face. Instead, they communicate via a specially designed social media app while competing for the $100,000 prize.

But while we've been getting to know the contestants for Season 2 already, fans are still curious about the show's host, Michelle Buteau. Don't worry; the hilarious comedian is back to host the second season! Scroll down for everything we know about Michelle.