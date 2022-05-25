'The Circle' Season 4 Winner Was Crowned: "I'm Really Enjoying the Ride" (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4 of The Circle on Netflix.

Ahead of The Circle's Season 4 finale, fans had a couple of possible winners in mind, but when the winner was finally announced on the show, most fans rejoiced.

We now know Frank is the winner from Season 4, and Distractify spoke exclusively with him about life since he won the $150,000 grand prize and what happens now. We also spoke to some of the other contestants to get their thoughts on Frank's win.