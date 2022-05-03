'The Circle' Is Back for Season 4 — When Did It Film?

Less than eight months after James Andre Jefferson Jr. won the third season by playing as himself, The Circle is officially back for Season 4. The fourth season of Netflix's hit social media experiment series promises to deliver even more shocking catfishes and jaw-dropping betrayals than ever before as the new contestants compete for $150,000 — which is the highest prize in the show's history.

Comedian Michelle Buteau is back as the host, and the competitors, once again, filmed the season at an apartment complex in Manchester, England.