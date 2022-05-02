Teachers Can Score Free Food and School Supplies This Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers Can Score Free Food and School Supplies This Teacher Appreciation WeekBy Kelly Corbett
May. 2 2022, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Being a teacher is by no means an easy job. That's why it's important that we set time aside to celebrate and honor our nation's educators. Each year, the first week of May is known as Teacher Appreciation Week, and the first Tuesday of May is known as Teacher Appreciation Day.
On Teacher Appreciation Day, as well as throughout the week, teachers can look forward to exclusive deals at some of their favorite fast-food eateries and retailers.
If you're a teacher, you're not going to want to miss out on some of these perks. Keep scrolling to learn about all of the Teacher Appreciation Week deals for 2022.
Free coffee at Barnes & Noble
For some teachers, coffee is a necessity. That's why on May 3, educators who show their teacher IDs can snag a free tall cup of hot or iced coffee or tea at participating Barnes & Noble cafés.
Free cookie or regular-sized soft drink at Potbelly
From May 2 through May 8, teachers can receive either a free cookie or a regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée. Pretty sweet deal, if you ask us!
20% off at Buffalo Wild Wings
Teachers can enjoy 20 percent off of their meals at Buffalo Wild Wings during Teacher Appreciation Week, as long as they present a valid school ID.
A candy care package from Laffy Taffy
While this isn't exactly a freebie per se, it's definitely a fun contest open exclusively to teachers.
The iconic taffy brand is asking teachers to submit their favorite joke each day of Teacher Appreciation Week on LaffyTaffyTeacher.com. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. EST each day, and the first 100 teachers to enter will receive a candy care package. Those who receive care packages will also be entered to win a grand prize of $5,000 to use for a vacation to a tropical destination. The official rules can be found here.
Free breakfast item at Whataburger
From May 2 to May 6, teachers can score a free breakfast item at Whataburger! A rundown of Whataburger's breakfast items can be found here.
Free mini sundae at Freddy's
Teachers who live near a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers location can enjoy a free single-topping mini sundae with proof of their school ID. No purchase necessary!
20% off at Applebees
From May 2 to May 6, teachers and other school staff members can receive 20 percent off their meals at participating Applebee's locations.
Free cheeseburger at Sonic
Teachers who are currently enrolled in the Sonic Teachers’ Circle — which is available through the Sonic app — will receive a reward for a free cheeseburger that can be redeemed from May 3 to May 17. You can find out more details about the promotion here.
Free gift box at Staples
Staples knows school supplies don't come cheap, which is why the retailer is giving teachers a free gift box packed with supplies — like Sharpie highlighters, glue sticks, stickers, and more — from now until May 6. Teachers will receive 20 percent back in rewards and get up to 5 percent in rewards for themselves. Exclusions apply. You can learn more here.
15% off at Michaels stores
Per Michaels website, teachers receive 15 percent off in-store and online.
Happy Teacher Appreciation Week to all of our country's educators!