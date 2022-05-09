'The Circle' Season 4 Frontrunner Frank Has a Great Job in Real Life — What Does He Do?By Katherine Stinson
May. 9 2022, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Circle Season 4 on Netflix.
Frank Grimsley has been a standout Season 4 contestant of The Circle from the second he introduced himself in Episode 1. "I am here!" He sings happily when he entered his special The Circle apartment for the very first time.
Full of energy and the will to win, Frank is still in the running to win The Circle's huge cash prize four episodes in. So what does Frank do for a living outside of The Circle? Let's learn more about him!
Frank's job involves helping kids in need.
Frank was kind enough to explain to us what he does for a living in his Episode 1 intro, telling the audience, "I'm a school social worker and I'm from Maryland."
Another reason Frank stood out from the get-go? His boundless enthusiasm and confidence. He also says in his introduction, "I'm a body-positive person. Even though there's a negative connotation about people of a larger size, I'm confident in my body because why shouldn't I be?"
According to Frank's Instagram page, he is also a licensed therapist. It's not a huge shocker that Frank already has a sizable Instagram following, with 10,000 followers and counting. He describes himself in his Instagram bio as "the influencing social worker."
Is Frank still in the running on 'The Circle'?
After the first four episodes of The Circle Season 4, Frank is still in the running to win. It was Frank who voted to bring in "Jared" as a new contestant after he was voted the first top influencer of Season 4.
Frank was unaware that "Jared" is actually Mel B and Emma Bunton from the Spice Girls!
Mel and Emma revealed in Episode 3 to their fellow contestants that they were also competing in The Circle. Unbeknownst to the other contestants, their desire to figure out who Mel and Emma were hiding behind was actually working against them.
If Mel and Emma are able to continue successfully catfishing the other contestants, then the cash prize potential for the other contestants will increase. Mel and Emma are actually trying to help the other contestants win more money!
In Episode 4, each contestant voted for who they suspected was the Spice Girls catfish. Frank voted for "Jared," displaying a keen instinct that could take him all the way to the win. Will the contestants work against themselves by revealing "Jared's" true identity? Could Frank continue on a path to victory regardless?
We'll just have to wait and see when Episodes 5 through 8 of The Circle Season 4 premiere on Netflix on May 11, 2022.