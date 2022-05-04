A Few of 'The Circle' Season 4 Stars Are Influencers Outside of the Show — Follow Them on Instagram

Though he has a social media advantage as one of the youngest players on Season 4, John is impersonating his mom, Carol, on The Circle. During his introduction on the show, the New Jersey native (who is from North Caldwell — the town where much The Sopranos was filmed) expressed his Italian pride.

"I am as Italian as it possibly gets," John said, before adding that he had a tattoo of St. Anthony on his chest.

When he's not pretending to be his mom on the Netflix show, John shares a behind-the-scenes look at his music and comedy endeavors on his Instagram page.