What Does 'The Circle' Season 4 Contestant Yu Ling Wu Do for a Living?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Circle Season 4.

Sometimes the greatest challenge in Netflix's hit show The Circle is competing as yourself. Unless, that is, you have a natural, bubbly personality like Season 4 contestant Yu Ling Wu!

Much like her fellow contestant Frank Grimsley, 25-year-old Yu Ling was a Season 4 standout from the second she made her first entrance.