When Is 'The Circle' Season 4 Finale and How Is the Winner Crowned?By Katherine Stinson
May. 9 2022, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
There can only be one winner. The contestants on The Circle Season 4 on Netflix may be forming alliances and friendships, but only one man, woman, or catfish will walk away with the coveted cash prize.
So when will we find out who wins The Circle Season 4? Do the contestants decide on who wins, just like they vote to decide who gets blocked? We've got the answers for you here.
When is 'The Circle' Season 4 finale?
We won't find out who wins The Circle Season 4 until Episode 13, the finale, drops on Netflix on May 25, 2022. So fans will get Episodes 5 through 8 on May 11, and Episodes 9 to 12 will air on May 18.
That's right, that means we'll have to wait one more excruciating week after Episode 12 to find out who wins! Also, based on how The Circle operates, Episode 12 will likely end on a cliffhanger.
If The Circle Season 4 follows the tradition of the past three seasons, that means that the final contestants will get to vote on who wins the $150,000 prize. The final contestants also get a chance to meet each other face-to-face... but only after they've voted on who they want to win.
That means contestants will only discover after the fact whether they voted for a winner who was the real deal, or if it was someone catfishing them all the whole time!
Who is currently still in the running on Season 4?
So, who still has a shot at winning the $150,000 prize after Episode 4 of The Circle Season 4? So far, we have the incredibly affable Frank Grimsley, a 28-year-old licensed therapist from Maryland. Frank is competing as himself (a strategy that worked well for Season 3 winner James Andre Jefferson Jr.) and was voted the first top influencer of Season 4.
We also have John Franklin, who has chosen to catfish everyone by competing as his mother, Carol.
Other Season 4 contestants choosing to compete as themselves are Alyssa Ljubicich, Josh "Bru" Brubaker, Crissa Jackson, Yu Ling Wu, and Rachel Sam Evans. The other catfish contestant still in the running is Alex Brizard, who is masquerading as a 22-year-old frat boy named Nathan.
What about the Spice Girls?
Of course, we'd be positively wrong for failing to mention the last two iconic catfishing contestants. We've got Mel B and Emma Bunton of the legendary '90s girl group Spice Girls still trying to fool the other contestants into thinking they're "Jared."
Rather than competing for the money themselves, Mel B and Emma are actually trying to trick their fellow contestants for as long as possible in order to increase the cash prize for the winner. Keep in mind too that other new contestants can still join The Circle. As we eagerly await Episodes 5 through 8 on May 11, 2022 we have to remember that it's still anyone's game!
The Episode 13 finale of The Circle Season 4 drops on Netflix on May 25, 2022.