When Is 'The Circle' Season 4 Finale and How Is the Winner Crowned?

We won't find out who wins The Circle Season 4 until Episode 13, the finale, drops on Netflix on May 25, 2022. So fans will get Episodes 5 through 8 on May 11, and Episodes 9 to 12 will air on May 18.

That's right, that means we'll have to wait one more excruciating week after Episode 12 to find out who wins! Also, based on how The Circle operates, Episode 12 will likely end on a cliffhanger.