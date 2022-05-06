Alyssa Ljubicich Is the Sex-Positive Reality Star We Didn't Know We Needed

This is not a drill. The Circle is back for another season and you can catch new episodes on Netflix right now.

Season 4 premiered on the streaming platform on May 4 and introduced us to the latest batch of players who are vying for a shot at the $100,00 grand prize. Among the cast of competitors featured on this season of The Circle are professional ghostbuster Rachel Evans, two members of the Spice Girls, and vulva-shaped pillow-owning fan favorite Alyssa Ljubicich.