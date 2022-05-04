No Catfishing Here! 'The Circle's' Crissa Jackson Was Really on the Harlem Globetrotters

Season 4 of Netflix's The Circle is here, and it's introduced an impressive roster of contestants — two of which already had a cult-like following on social media prior to the show. In Episode 1, we meet Josh Brubaker (better known as "Bru"), a radio deejay who boasts over 4 million followers on TikTok.

We also meet Crissa Jackson, who like Bru, has a pretty sizable following on TikTok. Although, Crissa is better known for her stellar basketball skills.