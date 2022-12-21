Michigan Mom Is Charged With Catfishing Her Own Daughter

Licari has been charged with two counts of stalking a minor and one count of obstruction of justice. These are both felonies with a maximum of five-year sentences.

She was also charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, a felony for which she could receive up to 10 years in prison, according to The Morning Sun.

On Dec. 19, Licari was officially taken into custody and charged. She was released on a $5,000 bond.