Body-Cam Footage of TikTok Activist Amanda Carravallah's Arrest Was Released — Yikes!
Forget Hollywood and NYC — these days, TikTok is where stars are born. Among the long list of influencers who have risen to popularity on the social media platform is Michigan-based activist Amanda Carravallah.
In July 2021, the TikToker was arrested by police for drunk driving in Livonia, Mich. Her encounter with the authorities was documented in a recently released body cam video that has since gone viral. In it, Amanda is seen berating the arresting officers in what appears to be a drunken tirade.
Here’s what went down.
TikTok’s Amanda Carravallah was arrested for drunk driving.
In July 2021, Amanda was approached by the cops after she was caught sleeping at a red light.
Footage from the incident showed the influencer drifting in and out of consciousness as the police demanded that she turn off her car and unlock the door. For a while, their efforts were to no avail. But eventually, Amanda came to.
Two police officers escorted a visibly disheveled Amanda to a nearby parking lot, where they attempted to conduct a field sobriety test. When pressed about her drinking, she responded “I had 3 o’clock to drink tonight.”
Ultimately, she was taken down to the station.
Throughout the course of the 30-minute video, she directs a series of obscene comments toward the arresting officers and repeatedly asks for a lawyer. It didn’t help that she blew chunks in the backseat on her way to the hospital for a blood test.
According to court documents, Amanda was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while visually impaired with a bond set at $1,000. She later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months of community service.
Since the video went viral, the new mom has been under fire on social media. As of this writing, she’s deactivated all of her social media accounts. But who is Amanda and why is she famous on TikTok? Read on to find out.
Meet the TikTok star whose drunk-driving-arrest footage went viral.
Amanda first garnered attention online after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The ruling overturned the long-lived precedent set in Roe v. Wade.
The landmark case was met with protests from pro-choice activists, including Amanda, who went to great lengths to show her disapproval.
Much to her neighbors’ dismay, she blasted Leikeli47’s “Carry Anne” through a speaker and posted signs in her front yard that featured sayings like “F--k your God,” “Abort the court,” and more.
Within hours of her protest, the police were dispatched in response to complaints of “loud music.”
Following her stunt, she received support from Michigan Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and the American Civil Liberties Union.