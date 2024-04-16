Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Season 6 of 'The Circle' Relocates to the States — When Was It Filmed? As of now, it's unknown when Season 6 of 'The Circle' was filmed. However, it's likely filming for the sixth season took place in mid-to-late 2023. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 16 2024, Published 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Make sure to check your DMs, folks, as Season 6 of The Circle is almost here! That's right, everyone's favorite Netflix reality competition series is back and better than ever. Yet, the core idea remains intact: Contestants will compete to become the top influencer in the ultimate social media game.

Article continues below advertisement

Excitingly, this season marks a significant change as The Circle is moving to the United States! Unlike its predecessors, which were filmed in the United Kingdom, Season 6 takes place in Atlanta. Now, this relocation has sparked curiosity among fans. Naturally, one burning question emerges: When was Season 6 of The Circle filmed? Keep scrolling for all the known details!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

When was Season 6 of 'The Circle' filmed?

At the time of writing, it's unknown when Season 6 of The Circle was filmed. Nevertheless, it's plausible that the long-awaited sixth season was filmed during the mid-to-late period of 2023.

Where are the apartments from Season 6 of 'The Circle'?

As previously stated, Season 6 of The Circle unfolds in the U.S., specifically Atlanta. According to a couple of eagle-eyed fans via Reddit who live in Atlanta, the apartments featured in Season 6 of The Circle are located in the Sonder Midtown South building on Renaissance Parkway.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Art director Karen Weber took on the challenge of transforming 10 separate apartments, each spanning around 1,200 square feet, for the show. Speaking with Tudum, she expressed her goal of infusing the living spaces with a blend of individual character and a "collective vision."

Article continues below advertisement

Karen and her team gathered furniture and decor mainly from vintage stores, salvage yards, and prop houses across Atlanta to "give the rooms a bespoke feel."

"I like to start with a color combination and then throw in some wallpaper, patterns, textures, and textiles," she said. "You put all those in a bucket and start thinking about what that theme could be."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix