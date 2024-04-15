Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle The Apartments Featured in Season 6 of 'The Circle' Are Available for You To Rent Season 6 of 'The Circle' was filmed at apartments in Atlanta, Ga. for the first time. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 15 2024, Published 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

One of the most unique things about the Netflix reality competition show The Circle, other than the fact that the players don't see each other for the duration of the game, is that it's filmed in an apartment building. That's right — no heavily crafted studio set for this one, and the sixth season features a brand new filming location in Atlanta, Ga., where we suspect The Circle will remain for the foreseeable future.

Article continues below advertisement

But, because the show is filmed in a actual apartments that look like they're part of a complex of more than one building, you have to wonder if people live at The Circle apartment building. That is, people who aren't part of the cast and crew for any given season. Or, are multiple seasons filmed simultaneously? The latter certainly seems possible, given the size of the building where the show is filmed.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Does anyone live at 'The Circle' apartments?

If you want to live in an apartment exactly like those featured in The Circle, you're sadly out of luck. Each apartment is decorated in a mostly consistent theme of bright colors, fun decor, and similarly styled furniture. This creates a bright aesthetic across all of the apartments where The Circle contestants live.

However, you can stay in the same apartment building, because people live at The Circle apartments. Well, sort of. According to some fans who did some serious sleuthing and who also live in the Atlanta, Ga. area, the apartments used in Season 6 of The Circle are in Sonder Midtown South building in Renaissance Pkwy in Atlanta. Since there are tons of apartments available in the multi-building complex, there's a good chance other people live in the spare apartments either during or after filming.

Article continues below advertisement

#TheCircle is officially back! Season 6 will premiere on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 and will do its usual four weekly batches of episodes. This will also be the first season filmed stateside, as production moved to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/pofx5Gjhch — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) March 20, 2024

The contestants on The Circle don't take up an entire building and only one side of the place is adorned with the iconic and gigantic circle you can see from far away. It's unlikely that Netflix rented out all of the other apartments during filming. The most realistic explanation is that filming took place on one side of the building complex, and residents were permitted to rent out the other apartments in the general area.

Article continues below advertisement

You can rent out an apartment in the building where 'The Circle' is filmed.

Sonder Midtown South features fully furnished apartments that are suitable for either short-term or extended stay rentals. But the rates increase depending on when you stay and for how long you plan to rent an apartment. One weekday night for a studio rental will run you $156, while a two bedroom apartment is $233 per night on a Monday, for example.