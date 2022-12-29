'The Circle' Features a Grand Prize That Only One Influencer Can Win at the End

The prize for The Circle hasn't always been the same during its first five seasons on Netflix. The first three seasons featured a $100,000 prize. For Season 4, producers upped the ante by increasing the prize to $150,000.

For Season 5, however, the grand prize is back down to $100,000. While it's unclear why there was a change, what some fans want to know is if there's a second-place prize on The Circle.