You'll Never Guess How Much Money the Second Place Winner on 'Big Brother' Takes Home
Each season of Big Brother brings its own set of challenges — both literally and figuratively. Along with competing in taxing physical competitions, the houseguests are also tasked with mastering the art of mind games.
In the past, the CBS series awarded grand prize winners a hefty sum of $250,000. But after Season 22, CBS raised the stakes. Starting with Season 23, the first-place winner of Big Brother receives a $750,000 cash prize at the end of the game. So, how much is the prize for second place? Read on to find out!
How is the second place prize on ‘Big Brother’?
Now that the grand prize has been upped, so has the award for second place. Instead of taking home 50,000, whoever comes in second place will take home a whopping $75,000!
In Season 23, Derek Frazier came in second place to Xavier Prather. As it stands, it’s unclear who will make it to the Season 24 finale — which airs Sunday, Sept. 25 — and it all comes down to the Final 3: Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Matt Turner.
But even if contestants don’t place in the Final 2, they still have a shot at earning $1,000 for every week they survive in the house. Houseguests can earn even more if they’re sent to the Jury House, where they will also be awarded a cash prize of $1,000 per day (per Cinema Blend). Though, the first- and second-place winners forfeit this stipend in lieu of their cash prize.
There’s also another way Big Brother houseguests can win big. It’s up to viewers to decide who earns the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest. But how much is the prize for AFP? Here’s how to vote!
What does the winner of ‘America’s Favorite Houseguest’ win? How to vote for AFP!
Becoming America’s Favorite Houseguest isn’t as easy as it looks. But according to Monsters and Critics, the contestant who does win over viewers will be generously rewarded. That’s right — the ante for AFP has been upped as well.
While contestants previously received a payout of $25,000, America’s Favorite Houseguest will now take home twice that amount.
Viewers can cast their votes for AFP on CBS.com/go/bbvote up to ten times, but they’ll have to do it before Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. EST, when the poll closes.
Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST, Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST, and Friday Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.