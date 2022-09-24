You'll Never Guess How Much Money the Second Place Winner on 'Big Brother' Takes Home

Now that the grand prize has been upped, so has the award for second place. Instead of taking home 50,000, whoever comes in second place will take home a whopping $75,000!

In Season 23, Derek Frazier came in second place to Xavier Prather. As it stands, it’s unclear who will make it to the Season 24 finale — which airs Sunday, Sept. 25 — and it all comes down to the Final 3: Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Matt Turner.