Some 'Big Brother' Players Are Known by the Fandom for Some Not So Great Reasons

There are worse things to be known for on Big Brother than being the player who holds the record for most times on the block for eviction. But it’s still not a great title to have. And whether you’ve been with the show since those early days or you're a new superfan, it’s hard not to wonder about which former houseguest is the record holder.

While some superlatives, like most Veto wins and most Head of Household competition wins, are more important to some players, nominating players for eviction is a big part of the game. And in some seasons, the same players get put on the block over and over. Sometimes, it results in their eventual eviction. Other times, they still make it to the end, against all odds.

What is the record for the most times on the block on 'Big Brother'?

Season 16 player Victoria Rafaeli was nominated for eviction 10 times. The season spanned a little more than 13 weeks, which means Victoria was on the block for nearly every week she was in the Big Brother house. Despite not being the strongest player, though, she made it through each time. And she even got all the way to the end and came in third place.

Unfortunately, Big Brother doesn't have a prize for third place winners. Victoria still has the title for most times on the block, though. Maybe it means she won’t be asked back for an all-star season any time soon, but hey, she certainly left her mark on the series.

There are 'Big Brother' records for most HOH wins and Veto wins too.

If the record for most times on the block is one that no one from Big Brother wants to lay claim to, then the titles for most HOH wins and most Vetoes are two that are likely the most coveted by houseguests. Right now, there are two players tied for the most Veto wins, however. Season 24’s Michael Bruner and Jag Bains from Big Brother 25 share the title with six Veto wins each.