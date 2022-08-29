Distractify
Turner is the current HOH.
Turner Blindsides His 'Big Brother 24' Alliance With His Nominations (SPOILERS)

Aug. 29 2022, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of Big Brother.

When it comes to Big Brother, one of the most nerve-wracking elements of the competition is the obligatory nomination ceremony; each week, the Head of Household has the sole responsibility to nominate two fellow houseguests for eviction.

Following the "Split House" twist, the remaining players reunited in a divided house. Once Turner secured himself as HOH, he officially drew a line in the sand with his nominations. So, who went on the block on Big Brother 24? Keep reading to find out!

Turner and Kyle from 'Big Brother 24.'
Who went on the block on 'Big Brother' Season 24?

During the Aug. 28 episode of Big Brother, the eligible houseguests competed for HOH; in the end, Turner claimed victory. Now, as the one houseguest floating between the two dominant alliances — the Leftovers and the Afterparty — Turner found himself in a tricky situation thanks to his power as the new HOH.

After telling his fellow Leftovers that they were all safe and would not be touching the block, the 23-year-old thrift store owner showed his true cards and declared his allegiance to the After Party by nominating Taylor and Brittany for eviction.

So there you have it: Taylor and Brittany are on the block and in jeopardy of being evicted.

Turner put Taylor and Brittany on the block.
Although these two are Turner's nominations, things will likely change thanks to latest Veto competition. Turner previously revealed that he planned to backdoor Michael Bruner this week; however, that's no longer an option since Michael wins the Power of Veto and intends to take Brittany off the chopping block.

That leaves Turner with the burden to nominate a new houseguest for eviction — who will it be?

Well, it's looking like Turner will put Kyle Capener on the block. We know this may come as a shock since Turner and Kyle are super close, but after Michael and Brittany exposed Kyle for pitching an all-white alliance to them a few weeks ago, the tide has turned and no one in the house wants to be associated with the 29-year-old TikToker anymore.

Catch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.

