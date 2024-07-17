Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother The Schedule for 'Big Brother' Is a Little Different for Season 26 — Details 'Big Brother' Season 26 still airs three nights per week, but the sole of the times have changed. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 17 2024, Published 11:56 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Each season of Big Brother presents viewers with the same problem, which is how they can fit three nights of television into their schedules without missing all of the important moments from the show. Because let's face it — watching Big Brother can sometimes feel like a full-time job, even if we all have fun doing it.

Article continues below advertisement

And, as much as some of us might claim we won't get pulled in this time around, it's hard to ignore the pull of the twists and competitions that the show offers each season. So, what is the Big Brother schedule for Season 26? Surprisingly, it's a little easier to follow than that of previous seasons, even if it still requires appointment viewing three nights a week.

Source: Monty Brinton/CBS

Article continues below advertisement

What is the 'Big Brother' schedule for Season 26?

Before Season 26, Big Brother aired on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST. For Season 26, however, things are a bit different. The show airs on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST each day. That's not a huge deviation from the norm for this show, but it might make it a little easier for fans to remember to tune in each night.

That doesn't mean there won't be the occasional Friday night episode or even a canceled Sunday night episode because of something else that airs for one night only during the season. But for the most part, we're looking at the usual three days every week of Big Brother with the show airing at the same time each night.

Article continues below advertisement

#BB26 Producers: "We've shortened the season by 10 days BUT you can no longer rewind the live feeds."



Me: cool! wait what



BB: and delaying the feeds 48 hours



Me: what why



BB: and we're also upping the price



Me: STOP



BB: and voting for a 17th houseguest



BB: and adding AI pic.twitter.com/zyHEQCSKjt — Peridiam (@BillyGiese) July 16, 2024

Are there still live feeds for 'Big Brother 26'?

The live feeds for Season 26 begin streaming on Thursday, July 18 at 10 p.m. PST after the two-night premiere ends. However, unlike former seasons where the live feeds offered a treasure trove of content and moments for hardcore viewers, there is one big change to them. According to the Paramount Plus website, starting with Season 26, live feed viewers can no longer go back and watch previously streamed live feed coverage.

Article continues below advertisement

Under a question about the live feed archives and flashbacks, this answer was shared: "Starting this season, archives and flashbacks are no longer available, but you can still watch all four cameras with the live feeds!" And some fans on Twitter aren't wild about this big change to a feature that has, in the past, allowed them to see some of the more scandalous moments from the show that didn't make it to the actual edited episodes.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

"This is a soft launch into removing feeds all together you cannot trick me. What do you mean I can't even rewind 15 seconds?" One user tweeted about the live feed change. Another user tweeted, "Not to be dramatic but no rewind/flashbacks on live feeds this year has ruined my day and my excitement for the season. Being able to go back and watch everything that happened that led to Izzy being evicted for example was exciting, now we won't have that this year."

When is the 'Big Brother' finale?