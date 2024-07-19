Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother The Deep Fake HOH on 'Big Brother' Proves It's Never Too Early in the Season for Twists There are two major powers at play at the start of 'Big Brother 26.' By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 19 2024, Published 9:04 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Say what you will about the two-part Season 26 premiere of Big Brother, because even though Night 2 mirrored Night 1 in some major ways, the twists are what set it apart from the first half. And those twists, involving something called Deep Fake HOH and America's Veto, both have fans talking and speculating on what they could mean for the game.

Chances are, both of these powers are supposed to be used in the first week only. But even so, the players who hold these powers, Makensy and Quinn, have big advantages that could set them both up for successful games this season. That, or the powers paint targets on their backs that they never shake until they're both sent home. You know, just Big Brother things.

What is the Deep Fake HOH on 'Big Brother'?

When Julie Chen Moonves reveals that the winning players from the first competitions are Makensy and Quinn, she tells the audience they these players each have a power that will grant them an advantage in the game. One of the powers is called Deep Fake HOH and, like America's Veto, it's played in secret so none of the other houseguests know about it when Makensy or Quinn use it.

Julie doesn't give any other details, but following the episode, fans had plenty of theories on reddit about what the Deep Fake HOH is. One suggested that the Deep Fake HOH allows the houseguest who has it to secretly replace the nominees on the block, while another commented that it's likely "something like a secret HOH takeover."

So far, no other details about what the Deep Fake HOH is have been released by CBS or Big Brother. However, both of those guesses seem to be similar to what the fandom as a whole assumes the power entails. And it's not a bad thing, since a similar power has been granted to houseguests in the past. Let's just hope it doesn't mean the first HOH reign of Big Brother 26 is a waste for the real HOH.

America's Veto is another power that one of the houseguests secretly gets.

The other power awarded to one of the comp winners in the second part of the premiere is called America's Veto. If we had to guess, this power is probably something that allows viewers to vote on how and when it's used.

