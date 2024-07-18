Ainsley From 'Big Brother 26' Is Portrayed by This Popular TikTok Creator
The human counterpart of the AI tasked with controlling 'Big Brother 26' is TikTok creator Cosette Rinab.
Season 26 of Big Brother is finally here, and we hope you're ready for a summer of mind-blowing twists and expecting the unexpected! For the first time in the show's history, the cast holds the power to vote in a 17th houseguest by majority rule.
During Part 1 of the Season 26 premiere, the first eight houseguests meet Ainsley, a spirited blue-haired surfer girl who eagerly introduces herself and expresses her desire to compete. However, a twist unfolds when it's revealed that she is the BBAI. Now, the question remains: Who is her human counterpart? Here's the scoop!
Who is Ainsley from 'Big Brother 26'?
While watching the Season 26 premiere, many Big Brother fans took to social media and wasted no time finding Ainsley's real identity. As it turns out, the human version of Ainsley is a well-known TikTok creator named Cosette Rinab.
With 2.2 million followers on TikTok (@cosette), she delights fans with a plethora of lifestyle content. Her most recent video, uploaded on Monday, July 15, captures her skillfully applying window film to her home's windows.
According to her official website, Cosette entered the TikTok scene in 2018 and has since teamed up with various brands for "consulting services and partnerships." She's worked with the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Levi's, Puma, Tory Burch, and Boohoo, among others.
'Big Brother' fans felt the AI twist was too obvious.
While viewers accept Cosette being part of Big Brother 26, they're not too thrilled about how blatantly obvious the "BBAI" twist was.
"Ainsley's name literally starts with 'AI' like c'mon now LOL #bb26," one fan wrote on X.
A second user agreed, stating, "Ainsley?? The possible 17th houseguest, her clothes are giving Zenon and her name starts with AI."
"What in the zeetus lupeetuz... Ainsley definitely gonna be controlled by AI," a third Big Brother fan added.
Another viewer chimed in, "This girl is not playing for the money she's clearly the AI twist no? I don’t get it Julie make it make sense."
Many were horrified by the AI robot, describing it as something straight out of nightmares.
"That AI baby blue robot thing is what nightmares are made of," someone posted on X.
A second Big Brother fan commented, "This was lame. Bring back Ainsley. This AI is creepy."
Catch new episodes of Big Brother 26 on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST. Stream the next day on Paramount Plus,