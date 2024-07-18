Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Ainsley From 'Big Brother 26' Is Portrayed by This Popular TikTok Creator The human counterpart of the AI tasked with controlling 'Big Brother 26' is TikTok creator Cosette Rinab. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 18 2024, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Season 26 of Big Brother is finally here, and we hope you're ready for a summer of mind-blowing twists and expecting the unexpected! For the first time in the show's history, the cast holds the power to vote in a 17th houseguest by majority rule.

During Part 1 of the Season 26 premiere, the first eight houseguests meet Ainsley, a spirited blue-haired surfer girl who eagerly introduces herself and expresses her desire to compete. However, a twist unfolds when it's revealed that she is the BBAI. Now, the question remains: Who is her human counterpart? Here's the scoop!

Source: CBS Kimo is shocked to meet the real Ainsley in 'Big Brother 26.'

Who is Ainsley from 'Big Brother 26'?

While watching the Season 26 premiere, many Big Brother fans took to social media and wasted no time finding Ainsley's real identity. As it turns out, the human version of Ainsley is a well-known TikTok creator named Cosette Rinab.

THATS NOT AINSLEY!!! THATS A TIKTOKER NAME COSETTE!!! ITS A FAKE #BB26 pic.twitter.com/KNKNSdEUlI — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) July 18, 2024 Source: twitter

With 2.2 million followers on TikTok (@cosette), she delights fans with a plethora of lifestyle content. Her most recent video, uploaded on Monday, July 15, captures her skillfully applying window film to her home's windows.

According to her official website, Cosette entered the TikTok scene in 2018 and has since teamed up with various brands for "consulting services and partnerships." She's worked with the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Levi's, Puma, Tory Burch, and Boohoo, among others.

'Big Brother' fans felt the AI twist was too obvious.

While viewers accept Cosette being part of Big Brother 26, they're not too thrilled about how blatantly obvious the "BBAI" twist was. "Ainsley's name literally starts with 'AI' like c'mon now LOL #bb26," one fan wrote on X.

So Ainsley is basically a vindictive robot lady who penalizes players for making smart game choices and rewards dummies? Yep, BB is back. 😭😭 #BB26 — Whit (@Whitless256) July 18, 2024

A second user agreed, stating, "Ainsley?? The possible 17th houseguest, her clothes are giving Zenon and her name starts with AI." "What in the zeetus lupeetuz... Ainsley definitely gonna be controlled by AI," a third Big Brother fan added.

Another viewer chimed in, "This girl is not playing for the money she's clearly the AI twist no? I don’t get it Julie make it make sense."

this is why i never tell people that i watch big brother because what the hell is this #BB26 pic.twitter.com/4sxf6JPQzQ — natalie (@evctions) July 18, 2024

Many were horrified by the AI robot, describing it as something straight out of nightmares. "That AI baby blue robot thing is what nightmares are made of," someone posted on X.