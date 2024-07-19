Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother' Fans Unimpressed With "America's Veto" — What Does It Entail? 'Big Brother 26' introduces two major powers, including "America's Veto." By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 19 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Season 26 of Big Brother has kicked off with a flurry of new twists. This season's central theme revolves around artificial intelligence (AI), known as "BBAI," promising a thrilling summer for the houseguests.

Following the two-night premiere, viewers learn about the advantages earned by Makensy and Quinn that could set them up for successful gameplay: Deep Fake HOH and America's Veto. But what exactly does "America's Veto" entail? Keep reading for the details.

What does "America's Veto" mean in 'Big Brother'?

As the July 18 episode wraps up, host Julie Chen Moonves reveals to the audience that the winning players of the upgrade competitions, Makensy and Quinn, will each be granted a game-changing power. Among these powers is America's Veto, which, like the Deep Fake HOH, is expected to be used secretly to prevent the other houseguests from discovering when Quinn or Makensy employ it.

Unfortunately, Julie doesn't provide any additional details — but we're confident that more will be revealed in the July 21 episode! In the meantime, Big Brother fans are flocking to the show's subreddit and sharing their theories about what America's Veto might involve.

DEEP FAKE HOH AND AMERICA'S VETO I'M SCARED — cece ✨ (@realitycece) July 19, 2024

As of now, the BB superfans are skeptical about America's Veto, viewing it as potentially less advantageous than the Deep Fake HOH power.

One fan expressed concern that it might resemble a "rebranded Diamond POV," adding that it might let the "majority alliance continue to pick off the minority alliance during the minority alliance's HOH without allowing the minority alliance to do the reverse, thus contributing to a majority alliance snowball."

Another fan speculated, "I'd guess it's probably some kind of third nomination and a veto that gets voted on by the public somehow (because there's no point in referencing 'America' otherwise). Which would still be bad, but not worst-case scenario."

Others joked that America's Veto could mean that Big Brother 25 fan-favorite houseguest, America Lopez, gets to decide the winner of the veto competition and whether or not it gets used. OK, we know that's unlikely — but wouldn't that be entertaining?!