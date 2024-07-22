Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother 26' Houseguests Makensy and Matt Tease at a Potential Showmance Despite their claims of not being in a showmance, 'Big Brother 26' contestants Makensy and Matt are inseparable and playfully hinting at a romance. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 22 2024, Published 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

It's still early days in the Big Brother 26 house, but the houseguests are already developing strong connections with each other. Several alliances have been formed, and there's even potential for a showmance between Makensy Manbeck and Matt Hardeman.

The pair hit it off during the first week of Season 26, and many of the other houseguests are beginning to notice their tight bond. With that said, keep reading to learn more about Makensy and Matt's relationship and whether their budding showmance will materialize.

Source: Paramount Plus Leah lays on her stomach as she chats with Matt and Makensy in 'Big Brother 26.'

So, are Makensy and Matt in a showmance on 'Big Brother'?

In their introductory segments, both Makensy and Matt admit they wouldn't mind being in a Big Brother showmance. Matt even goes as far as telling his friends that Big Brother has a better track record with romance than The Bachelor franchise!

So, it's apparent the 25-year-old tech sales rep is keen on finding everlasting love in the hit competition, particularly with the 22-year-old construction project manager from Houston.

matt and makensy giggling about naming their 7 person alliance the night owls, slumber squad, or backyardigans. my prediction is that they're gonna have a self-appointed showmance name within the next 2 days, hook up in the next 2 weeks, & try to ruin the game within 3 wks #bb26 pic.twitter.com/0Zl35nI1Q8 — sal (@sanguinesal) July 19, 2024

Now that the season is officially underway, fans tuning into the Big Brother live feeds have caught Matt and Makensy becoming increasingly close. Despite their insistence to other houseguests that they are not in a showmance, they have been spotted chatting late into the night, sleeping in adjacent beds, and discussing the potential for a showmance.

They even joke about getting engaged and married, which is pretty wild, don't you think?! Nevertheless, these playful exchanges and discussions between Makensy and Matt give the producers abundant material for upcoming episodes. After all, the showmance angle is a beloved staple of Big Brother that casual fans almost always enjoy!

Angela is less than thrilled about this showmance.

OK, Big Brother 26 isn't just brewing a new showmance; it's also stirring up the first feud of the season! Matt has found himself butting heads with 50-year-old real estate agent Angela Murray, who just so happens to be the season's first Head of Household.

Tucker says he asked Matt where his feud with Angela started. Matt said Angela made comments that Matt would get in a showmance. Tucker thinks that’s the dumbest reason he has ever heard.



Tucker: Even the outside Gods were like “This kid is gonna get in a showmance” #bb26 pic.twitter.com/XguF3NRXJb — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) July 22, 2024

According to Tucker Des Lauriers, the tension between Matt and Angela began when Angela commented on Matt potentially entering a showmance. Angela insists to Tucker that her remark was intended as a compliment, a sentiment shared by both Tucker and Kimo Apaka (and understood by fans as well). Tucker jokingly tells Angela, "Even the outside Gods were like, 'This kid is gonna get in a showmance.'"

There's been no shortage of drama between Angela and Matt, as the former previously went on a 10-minute tirade against Matt in front of the entire Big Brother house. Angela also reportedly told Makensy that she can "do better" than Matt, which upsets the Georgia native (even though he claims they aren't in a showmance).