If a 'Big Brother' Houseguest Self Evicts, Do They Still Get to Go to Jury? If a 'Big Brother' player makes it to the jury but self-evicts before they can head to the jury house, they are sent home. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 25 2023, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

For the past few seasons, all any Big Brother houseguest cares about is making it to jury. Most don't even care if they win anymore; they just want to make it far enough in the game so they can kick back and relax in the jury house. Also, we can't forget that making it to jury means more screen time, money, and a vote on finale night.

But what happens if a Big Brother player makes it to jury and self-evicts before they can enter the jury house? Do they still get to go, or are they sent home like the pre-jury evictees? Keep reading to find out!

Source: CBS

If a 'Big Brother' player self-evicts, do they still go to jury?

First, let's provide a little context: Season 11 houseguest Chima Simone was expelled from Big Brother for repeatedly disobeying production and breaking multiple rules. She was removed during the jury phase of the popular game, so what happened? Well, she didn't go to the jury house!

Because of this, Big Brother introduced a new rule: In the event that a houseguest who would be part of the jury self-evicts or is expelled from the house, the American viewing public replaces that houseguest on the jury and votes for the winner alongside the remaining jury members.

An exception was made during Big Brother Canada 4 when Ramsey Aburaneh walked from the game after learning that his father had a heart attack. Ramsey won the Power of Veto competition before he left, but the game continued as if he used the Power of Veto on himself.