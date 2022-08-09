Here's What Happens to the 'Big Brother' Houseguests Who Self-Evict

When the going gets tough, the drama gets going. At least that’s the case for the houseguests on Big Brother.

The fan-favorite CBS reality series returned to the small screen for Season 24 in July, and weeks later, the competition is well underway. Alliances have been formed and with a $750,000 grand prize on the line, the game is heating up.

But what happens when a contestant reaches their boiling point and decides to quit Big Brother? Read on to find out!