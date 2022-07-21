Keeping Track of the 'Big Brother 24' Alliances Is One Challenging Task
When it comes to Big Brother, every houseguest has their eye on the $750,000 grand prize; they will do anything and everything in their power to make it to the end of the competition, which includes working with fellow competitors via an alliance.
Now, the number of members doesn't matter — it's the loyalty that does. When houseguests are a part of an alliance, they promise to take each other further into the game and keep one another safe.
Of course, there have been some iconic alliances in the reality show's previous seasons; from Chilltown to Pinky Swear, these partnerships have changed the game of Big Brother. With that said, will any of the Season 24 alliances live up to the legacy?
We'll have to wait and see! For now, let's check out the alliances formed so far on Big Brother 24.
Here are all the 'Big Brother 24' alliances so far.
As expected, the first few days consist of the houseguests testing out the waters and seeing who they can trust in the Big Brother house. However, with Week 2 nearing a close, most of the alliances have already been established.
First, let's start with the Final 2's:
- Jameerah: Jasmine and Ameerah
- Tooch: Turner and Pooch
- Blue-Eyed Bash Boys: Pooch and Kyle
- Kychael: Kyle and Michael
- Konte: Kyle and Monte
- Brichael: Brittany and Michael
- Rogue Rats: Nicole and Daniel
Although Brittany and Taylor don't have a Final 2, they will look out for each other.
Next, we move on to the actual alliances — we want to note that all the girls are sticking together, and a majority side of the house has been formed thanks to Michael, Daniel, and Terrance joining the ladies of Big Brother 24.
The alliances include:
- Old Skool — Jasmine, Ameerah, Alyssa, Daniel, Terrance, and Nicole
- Founding Fathers — Turner, Pooch, Kyle, Monte, and Joseph
- The Oasis — Turner, Pooch, Kyle, Monte, Joseph, and Daniel
- Trio — Monte, Indy, and Joseph
- Po's Pack — Alyssa, Nicole, Ameerah, Monte, Michael, and Kyle
- Outsiders — Brittany, Michael, and Kyle
- The Night Shift — Nicole, Daniel, and Terrance
- Six in the City — Alyssa, Ameerah, Jasmine, Brittany, and Indy
- Core Three — Alyssa, Ameerah, and Jasmine
As of now, Taylor Hale is not part of any 'Big Brother 24' alliance.
Unfortunately, our girl Taylor Hale is not part of any alliance in Big Brother 24.
The former pageant queen has been deemed "public enemy No. 1" since the moment she walked in the door; however, with the third week of competition right around the corner, the women will use Taylor to target the guys if she wins HOH.
On the live feeds, Indy recently suggested that the girls let Taylor win the next HOH competition and send her packing the week after. Ugh — we really don't want it to play out like that! We need Taylor to stay.
Later on, Jasmine and Taylor had a chat in the HOH room; Jasmine asked Taylor about her strategy going into next week if she were to survive eviction night. Although Taylor initially planned to target a girl, she now wants to send a guy home.
Catch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.