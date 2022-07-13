Is the 'Big Brother' Curse Real? Some Super Fans (and Houseguests) Think So!

The alleged curse says that the first player who enters the house won't win the season. In both the U.S. version of Big Brother and Big Brother Canada, no houseguest who has entered the house first in any given season has won that season.

Tamar Braxton from Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 is the exception, but in all standard seasons of the show, no one who was the first in the Big Brother house went on to take home the grand prize.