Is the 'Big Brother' Curse Real? Some Super Fans (and Houseguests) Think So!
Most Big Brother super fans who are lucky enough to be cast on the show go into the game with a specific strategy. Much of it usually depends on not becoming the first Head of Household and getting as little blood on their hands as possible. There's also one more thing they try to avoid, which is called the "first in the house" Big Brother curse.
So, what is the 'Big Brother' "first in the house" curse?
The alleged curse says that the first player who enters the house won't win the season. In both the U.S. version of Big Brother and Big Brother Canada, no houseguest who has entered the house first in any given season has won that season.
Tamar Braxton from Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 is the exception, but in all standard seasons of the show, no one who was the first in the Big Brother house went on to take home the grand prize.
Does that mean the Big Brother curse is real? Probably not. It's most likely a convenient coincidence. However, many strong players who should have won their respective seasons, but didn't, were also the first to enter the house.
Like Janelle Pierzina, who was the first houseguest in the Big Brother house in Season 7. She made it to 14th place that season and didn't win. She did, however, compete in Big Brother Season 22, which was an all-stars season and proved how well she plays the game.
Another victim of the supposed curse is Season 23's Derek Frazier. He did come in second place, so it's better than nothing. But he was the first to enter the house during his season and, like so many before him, he didn't get voted as the top player of the season.
Now, fans believe Season 24 houseguest Kyle Capener is the next player doomed to lose the win because he went in the house first.
Michael Bruner from Season 24 avoided any possibility that he would be the season's victim, though. When it was his turn to enter the house with a few other players, he held open the door for them to enter before him.
Then he looked at the camera, seemingly in a knowing way, and avoided being the first houseguest to go in. He almost deserves the win just for that, to be honest.
Some 'Big Brother' super fans believe in very specific superstitions.
The Big Brother first in the house curse isn't the only weird belief held by die hard fans. The OTEV curse is another one. According to this one, if you win OTEV, you won't win Big Brother.
The OTEV competition comes toward the middle of the season and it's like musical chairs. The player who wins the game also wins the Power of Veto. But many of the houseguests who have won OTEV did not go on to win their season.
A lot of players also try to avoid being the first HOH. It's unclear if fans think this is another Big Brother "curse" or if they just think being the first person in power puts a target on their back too soon. Either way, Big Brother curses and beliefs are definitely a thing among the most devoted fans.
Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.