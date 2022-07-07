Meet the Beauty Queen We Can't Get Enough of on 'Big Brother 24'
On Wednesday, July 6, Season 24 of Big Brother kicked off on CBS and we officially got to meet the cast for the first time.
Although ex-BB24 competitor Marvin Achi exited the competition ahead of the season premiere, there are plenty of contestants left in the game to pick up his slack.
One of the houseguests who moved in this season is Michigan native Taylor Hale. But her newfound status as a reality star isn’t her first time in the spotlight. In fact, she's been under literal spotlights — Taylor was crowned Miss Michigan USA in 2021. Read on to find out what else we know about the Big Brother 24 cast member.
Who is ‘Big Brother 24’ contestant Taylor Hale?
Taylor is crossing over from beauty pageants into the world of double-crossing and backstabbing in Season 24 of Big Brother. With a $750,000 prize on the line, it’s likely that she’ll have to use her charm to win over her castmates.
Per Conan Daily, the 27-year-old personal stylist hails from Detroit, Mich., but she earned her degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. In 2017, she competed for the title of Miss District of Columbia USA.
Though she placed in the top 15, she left empty-handed. However, she later returned to her hometown of West Bloomberg, Mich. where she lives to this to this day.
In 2019, she took on an internship at ESSENCE magazine. But within a matter of years, Taylor found herself making her own headlines.
‘Big Brother 24’s Taylor Hale was crowned Miss Michigan USA in 2021.
Although Taylor competed and lost the title of Miss Michigan to Chanel Johnson in 2020, she came back for the crown the following year. In 2021, Taylor was named Miss Michigan USA. And her accolades don’t end there.
In late November, the annual Miss USA pageant was held at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Oklahoma. While Taylor didn’t place in the competition, she was named Miss Congeniality 2021. In a Facebook post, she expressed her disappointment.
“Not placing when you wanted to so badly is hard,” Taylor wrote. “I trained for Miss Universe, and I was ready to light the stage on fire the night of finals.”
Despite being let down, she went on to congratulate her competition. “Everyone should be their own greatest cheerleader, but it doesn’t take much to cheer for those around you as well.”
“While I may not have made the cut, it does feel good knowing [that the] 50 other women I was in competition with saw an ally in me,” Taylor added of her Miss Congeniality win.
No matter how far she gets in the Big Brother competition, we can rest assured that Taylor will be a good sport about it.
Catch new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.