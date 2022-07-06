Dr. Will on Being a 'Big Brother' Houseguest for a Third Time: "Why Would I Play Again?" (EXCLUSIVE)

Technically, Dr. Will is still part of Big Brother every now and then. He hosts the jury roundtable most seasons toward the end during which he speaks with houseguests about the season and their thoughts going into the finale.

And he popped in as a surprise celebrity guest in Season 22 as a "neighbor" who stayed in a fake house next door to tempt players with prizes and power. But after his two seasons as a houseguest early in the series, Dr. Will hasn't actually been back to play the game.