Getting to Jury Is a Hallmark of a Successful 'Big Brother' Game

If you're a new fan of Big Brother , you might hear the word "jury" or the phrase "getting to jury" thrown around in any given season. And each year, it's just as important as the last. It's a point in the season when a houseguest has made it far enough to have their voice count for picking the winner at the end of it all.

But there are still some other components to making it to jury and becoming a jury member on Big Brother. What's that? Did you think being a fan was as easy as watching the three weekly episodes? And being a player means simply winning competitions? Both sides of the Big Brother universe are much more in-depth. And, jury is important to borg being a player and following the game as a fan.

What is jury on 'Big Brother' and how does it work?

The concept of the jury house was first introduced in Big Brother Season 2. Jury members make up the jury house, which is located outside of the Big Brother studio and remains secluded from everyone until finale night. At this time, the jury members vote live on TV, anonymously, about who they think should win out of the final two contestants.

To get to the jury house, players have to be among the 11 remaining houseguests in any given season. Thus, when they say they want to "get to jury," they mean they want to make it to the point when they are eligible to be in the jury house. This gives them more time to be part of Big Brother, as the nine members are sequestered in the jury house from the time they arrive until the season finale.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

Being a jury member also means a houseguest has a lot of power by the end of the season. Once the season reaches the point when evicted houseguests are sent to the jury house, other players work on their "jury management." This means being as diplomatic as possible to everyone else in the house who might make it to jury themselves. That way, they don't burn any bridges with future jury members.