Inside 'Big Brother's Schedule for Season 25 and How Things Are Different This Time Around

If watching Big Brother is almost like a full-time job, then keeping up with its schedule is kind of the same thing. But for most fans, it's a labor of love and even if things change a bit throughout Season 25, keeping up with when Big Brother airs and what days it is or isn't on is just part of being a dedicated viewer.

Big Brother 25 is a monumental season for the long-running CBS reality series. It marks almost 25 years since the show first premiered and since its inaugural season on television, the American version of the original Dutch reality show has evolved in many ways. One thing that has remained the same, however, is that this is very much appointment television.

What is 'Big Brother's Season 25 schedule?

When Season 25 began, Big Brother aired on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST with a live episode for the latter. And that schedule is slated to continue until Sept. 3, when things change in a major way as far as longtime Big Brother fans are concerned. In what feels like a huge change from the typical schedule, starting on Sept. 10, Big Brother will air on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

This swaps out the usual Wednesday episode for a Tuesday night time slot instead. Thursday, Sept. 14 also marks something of a momentous day for the Big Brother 25 schedule. Beginning on that Thursday, the live episodes will air at 8 p.m. EST instead of 9 p.m. EST to accommodate the new reality competition show Buddy Games.

'Big Brother 25' is the longest season to date.

There's a lot about Season 25 of Big Brother that sets it apart from the seasons that came before it. For starters, we have a Survivor legend for the first time ever, Cirie Fields. And she's secretly playing alongside her son, Jared Fields. We also have the ongoing introduction of twists, courtesy of the "Big Brother Multiverse."