'Big Brother' Season 25 Is Almost Upon Us — Let's Get Acquainted With the Cast

'Big Brother' Season 25 is set to hit the small screen very soon, so it's the perfect time to get acquainted with the cast. Here's the scoop.

Aug. 1 2023, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Folks, it’s time to prepare yourselves! If you have a deep affinity for CBS’s Big Brother, you likely know that the highly-anticipated Season 25 is set to hit the small screen on Aug. 2, 2023. That said, CBS is giving us more details about the forthcoming season, including a look at the cast.

Aside from returning host Julie Chen Moonves guiding us through the season and the cast of 16 duking it out for a cash prize of $750,000, things will look a bit different this time around.

Of course, we want to keep the suspense going, so we won’t divulge too many details. But, it’s time to get acquainted with the Big Brother Season 25 cast. Let’s browse!

America Lopez

America Lopez is a 27-year-old medical receptionist from Edinberg, Texas. She currently lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bue Kim

Blue Kim is a 25-year-old brand strategist from Riverside, Calif. She currently lives in New York City.

Bowie Jane

Bowie Jane is a 45-year-old criminal trial attorney and DJ from Melbourne, Australia. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

Cameron Harding

Cameron Harding is a 34-year-old stay-at-home dad from Eastman, Ga.

Cory Wurtenberger

Cory Wurtenberger is a 21-year-old college student from Weston. Fla.

Felicia Cannon

Felicia Cannon is a 63-year-old real estate agent from Tacoma, Wash. She currently lives in Kennesaw, Ga.

Hisam Goueli

Hisam Goueli is a 45-year-old geriatric physician from Minneapolis, Minn. He currently lives in Seattle, Wash.

Izzy Gleicher

Izzy Gleicher is a 32-year-old professional flutist from New York, N.Y.

Jag Bains

Jag Bains is a 25-year-old truck company owner from Omak, Wash.

Jared Fields

Jared Fields is a 25-year-old exterminator Norwalk, Conn.

Kirsten Elwin

Kirsten Elwin is a 25-year-old molecular biologist from Orlando, Fla. She currently lives in Houston, Texas.

Luke Valentine

Luke Valentine is a 30-year-old illustrator from Weston, Fla. He currently lives in Coral Springs, Fla.

Matt Klotz

Matt Klotz is a 27-year-old deaflympics gold medalist from Cameron Park, Calif. He currently lives in Baton Rouge, La.

Mecole Hayes

Mecole Hayes is a 30-year-old political consultant from St. Louis, Mo. She currently lives in Upper Marlboro, Md.

Red Utley

Red Utley is a 37-year-old sales employee from Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Reilly Smedley

Reilly Smedley is a 24-year-old bartender from Portland, Maine. She currently lives in Nashville, Tenn.

Catch the premiere of Big Brother 25 on Aug. 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

