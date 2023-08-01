'Big Brother' Season 25 Is Almost Upon Us — Let's Get Acquainted With the Cast

'Big Brother' Season 25 is set to hit the small screen very soon, so it's the perfect time to get acquainted with the cast. Here's the scoop.

Folks, it’s time to prepare yourselves! If you have a deep affinity for CBS’s Big Brother , you likely know that the highly-anticipated Season 25 is set to hit the small screen on Aug. 2, 2023. That said, CBS is giving us more details about the forthcoming season, including a look at the cast.

Aside from returning host Julie Chen Moonves guiding us through the season and the cast of 16 duking it out for a cash prize of $750,000, things will look a bit different this time around.

Of course, we want to keep the suspense going, so we won’t divulge too many details. But, it’s time to get acquainted with the Big Brother Season 25 cast. Let’s browse!